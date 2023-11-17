Mega64 To Return to Dragon Ball Z With The Saiyan Saga

Mega64 has made a name for itself creating hilarious live-action skits that don't just cover video games, but also take the opportunity to poke fun as anime franchises including the likes of Dragon Ball and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Most recently, in the world of Dragon Ball Z, the comedians recreated a low budget Majin Buu Saga, leaving many to think that their time with the Z-Fighters had come to an end. Luckily, Mega64 has shown a preview for their take on the Saiyan Saga, the arc that kicked off Dragon Ball Z.

Mega64 have given fans a first look at their take on the Saiyan Saga, which will contain both the arrival of Raditz and the battle against Nappa and Vegeta. Fans won't have to wait long to see this new hilarious iteration of the anime events, as the special will hit YouTube on Monday, November 20th next week. In the past, Mega64 was able to recreate the Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu Sagas by using their usual cast of characters while creating ingenious ways to retell the saga using household items. If the previous videos are any indication, viewers are in for quite a ride with this upcoming parody.

Mega64 Returns To The World of Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball is no stranger to the world of video games, with anime fans and gamers alike highly anticipating an upcoming fighting game entry in the shonen franchise. Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is a game that many didn't expect to ever arrive, meaning that the entry's confirmation turned quite a few heads. The shonen franchise is teasing the upcoming "Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour" next year which is sure to reveal more information about the video game future of the Z-Fighters.

The future looks bright for the Dragon Ball series, not just thanks to Mega64, but thanks to the franchise's upcoming anime adaptation arriving in 2024. Dragon Ball Daima will be an original story from Akira Toriyama that sees the Z-Fighters transformed into children, attempting to change back into adults. When it comes to Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Super Hero adaptation is set to come to an end, leaving fans to wonder what is next for Goku and company.

Are you happy that Mega64 is returning to Dragon Ball Z? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.