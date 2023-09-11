New Dragon Ball Z Game Reportedly Releasing Soon

A new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game -- tentatively dubbed Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 by some -- was announced back in March. It was announced with zero details though. There was no information on the actual game, platforms, or a release date, so many assumed and continue to assume the game is years off. However, according to a new rumor, this actually isn't the case. The new rumor comes the way of well known Dragon Ball leaker Geekdom101, who doesn't say much but does tease a release date for the Bandai Namco game.

According to a pair of new tweets from the leaker, "Tenkaichi 4 is coming sooner than people realize." Now, this could refer to just a reveal, but it likely refers to both a reveal and a release date. Unfortunately, this is about the extent of the rumor, however, more information is coming soon.

Adding to this, the leaker claims they will be getting an update on the game this week, and will presumably share said update this week as well. Whatever the case, if the rumor is true then official information should be on the horizon. To this end, it's quite possible the game resurfaces later this month at Tokyo Game Show, an event Bandai Namco usually shows up to in a major way.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is all just rumors at this point. Nothing here is official information. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will stay this way. This information could be an accurate representation of Bandai Namco's plans, but plans change all the time in game development.

At the moment of publishing, Bandai Namco nor any other implicated party has comment on this new rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from a new a Dragon Ball Z: Budokai game?