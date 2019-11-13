Dragon Ball Super: Gogeta Meets Thor’s Hammer in This Marvel Mash-Up

Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly, finally introduced the Goku and Vegeta fusion Gogeta into Dragon Ball canon. Gogeta’s official debut was done in spectacular fashion, via a climatic battle with Super Saiyan Broly, which saw Gogeta jump to a Super Saiyan Blue form. Since the release of the Broly movie, Dragon Ball fans have been treating Gogeta like an icon, and now his iconic status is getting so big that it’s crossing over in the Marvel movie universe! This new piece of Dragon Ball Super artwork sees Dragon Ball Z‘s classic version of Gogeta take hold of the power of Thor, the thunder god!

Take a look at the sketch of Gogeta wielding Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s exact rules about who is worthy to wield the power of Thor have always been a bit murky. Those rules probably get even murkier when you’re talking about a warrior who is actually two people fused together (like, would Goku be worthy and Vegeta wouldn’t because of his villainous past?). what is pretty undeniable is the fact that this sketch of Gogeta certainly make the fused character look pretty darn worthy of slinging that hammer!

It’s been fun to see the increasing mashups between Dragon Ball and Marvel as the two franchises have skyrocketed into mainstream global fame over the last few years. There’s a clear overlap in the two fandoms, and mashups like the one above tease the imagination with what could be if they were to ever truly meet on the page and/or screen.

As it now stands, Goku and Vegeta are both looking to make the jump to true godly power in the latest chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Meanwhile, Thor is set to share his power with another candidate in his next film: Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will return to the MCU in Taika Waiti’s Thor: Love & Thunder.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.