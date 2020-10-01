Dragon Quest's Anime Will Stream in North America

✖

The world of Dragon Quest has been one of the premiere role playing games in the medium of video games, with its installments having been released on consoles for decades, and now it seems as if the anime series with be hitting North American shores with a simulcast of its premiere on Japan beginning on October 3rd! Since the video game franchise would normally focus on entirely new characters and scenarios, this anime interpretation creates a brand new series of its own that uses the manga of the same name as its source material, being brought to life by Toei Animation of Dragon Ball Super and One Piece fame!

Dragon Quest first arrived on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, starting a series of role playing games that continue to this day, with the recently released Dragon Quest XI landing on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and PC. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was made once before as an anime, but this new series will be a remake of its source material!

Toei Animation made the announcement via their Official Twitter Account, sharing the big news that Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai would be landing on Crunchyroll and Hulu as part of a simulcast when the anime series launches in Japan later this week:

📢Launching this weekend: The series premiere of DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai! 🐉⚔️ Simulcasting on Hulu (U.S.), Crunchyroll (NA, LatAm, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Middle East, and Europe), and Anime Digital Network in France! Check your local platforms for date/time! pic.twitter.com/wsxWXHFSnQ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 1, 2020

Dragon Ball Super episode director Kazuya Karasawa will be directing the new anime for Toei Animation, and My Hero Academia composer Yuki Hayashi will be handling the music. The cast for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was previously announced as well and includes Atsumi Tanezaki as Dai, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Popp, Mikako Komatsu as MAAM, Saori Hayami as Leona, Takahiro Sakurai as Avan, Yuki Kaji as Hyunckel, Kenichi Ogata as Brass, Ai Furihata as Gome-chan, Tomokazu Seki as Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno as Crocodine, Tooru Nara as Flazzard, Takehito Koyasu as Myst-Vearn, Mitsuo Iwata as Zaboera, Sho Hayami as Baran, and Takaya Hashi as Vearn.

