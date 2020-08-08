Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Shares New Poster

✖

If you are a long time anime fan you might have noticed how several major franchises have returned with brand new takes in recent year, and now one of the most popular manga to ever run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump will be getting an anime revival of its own. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, written by Riku Sanjo with illustrations by Koji Inada, had its initial anime run back in the earl 1990s, and now it will be returning with a brand new anime series later this year. Scheduled for a Fall release in Japan, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be getting a major facelift.

Not much is known about what the final product will look like just yet outside of a short trailer released a few months earlier, but this new series will feature both CG and traditional 2D animation. It's clear that the series will be capturing the nostaglic style of the original manga and previous anime and film adaptations, and there is no better example than the series' newest poster released.

There is currently no concrete release date in October for the series, nor has there been an official English language license announced yet. What does make things a bit easier in those regards, however, is that the English language version of Toei Animation's official Twitter account has shared the newest poster for the series teasing many of the great looking heroes and villains we can look forward to. You can check it out below:

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai also revealed new additions to the voice cast with Kenichi Ogata as Brass and Ai Furihata as Gome-chan. They join the previously announced cast of Atsumi Tanezaki as Dai, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Popp, Mikako Komatsu as MAAM, Saori Hayami as Leona, Takahiro Sakurai as Avan, and Yuki Kaji as Hyunckel. Dragon Ball Super episode director Kazuya Karasawa will be directing the new anime for Toei Animation, and My Hero Academia composer Yuki Hayashi will be handling the music.

Are you excited to check out the new Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime? Have you ever seen the original series from nearly 30 years ago? What are you hoping to see with this rebooted take on the franchise?

