Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Confirms Release Date with New Promo

Toei Animation will be bringing a new take on Riku Sanjo and Koji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai series, and now we have the release date for this remake series coming this Fall. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai follows the recent trend of many classic anime franchises getting a new facelift series, and Toei Animation themselves have experimented with this over the years with new takes on Dragon Ball and Digimon Adventure. This will naturally carry on into the Fall 2020 anime season as Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai has confirmed it will be launching on October 3rd in Japan.

While an official English language release for the series has yet to be announced, Toei Animation's official Twitter account for English language fans has shared a new look at this upcoming series. So although it has yet to be confirmed whether or not English language fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the series, this does suggest we'll be getting news soon as we get closer to its October release.

Not only does this new promo for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai confirms its October release date, it also gave us a taste of the opening theme for the series. It's titled "Ikiru o Suru" and will be performed by Macaroni Pencil. This is one of our best looks at the upcoming new series yet, and it promises a cool and fresh take on these classic designs. Check it out below:

Sneak Preview for the OP Theme Song for the upcoming series, DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI! Broadcasting in Japan on 10/3. ⚔️🐲🎼

🎤: Macaroni Enpitsu pic.twitter.com/ZILmvoBD8v — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 6, 2020

Dragon Ball Super episode director Kazuya Karasawa will be directing the new anime for Toei Animation, and My Hero Academia composer Yuki Hayashi will be handling the music. The cast for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was previously announced as well and includes Atsumi Tanezaki as Dai, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Popp, Mikako Komatsu as MAAM, Saori Hayami as Leona, Takahiro Sakurai as Avan, Yuki Kaji as Hyunckel, Kenichi Ogata as Brass, Ai Furihata as Gome-chan, Tomokazu Seki as Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno as Crocodine, Tooru Nara as Flazzard, Takehito Koyasu as Myst-Vearn, Mitsuo Iwata as Zaboera, Sho Hayami as Baran, and Takaya Hashi as Vearn

Are you excited to see Toei Animation's new take on Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai? Were you a fan of classic anime series, and want to see it with a fresh look? Or are you a new fan jumping into the franchise for the first time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!