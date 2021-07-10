Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Manga is Finally Getting Official English Release

✖

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai's manga is finally getting an official English language release! Riku Sanjo and Koji Inada's original manga series based on Square Enix's classic video game franchise ran in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the late 1980s and early '90s, and fans have been wanting to check it out in an official capacity for quite some time. The series has been popular in Japan and international territories, enough to even get an official anime adaptation, but the series has found a whole new worldwide audience thanks to its recent anime reboot.

Toei Animation's rebooted take on the anime has sparked interest in the original manga once more, and thankfully Viz Media has announced that English speaking audiences will soon be able to check out the series for themselves in an official capacity. Viz Media has licensed Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai for an English language release, and is hitting shelves with it in Spring 2022. Check out the official announcement below:

Announcement: With the help of his friends, Dai will set out on a grand adventure to become the hero he was meant to be in the first arc of the legendary adventure series set in the world of Dragon Quest. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is coming to bookshelves Spring 2022! pic.twitter.com/Dt5PyrzNpS — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 9, 2021

If you wanted to check out Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai 's anime run for yourself, the series is currently streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They officially describe the series as such, "The world that was once afflicted by Hadlar, the Dark Lord, has regained peace in the hands of a swordsman called the "hero" and his companions. Delmurin Island became a place where monsters released from the Dark Lord lived. Dai, who is the only human on the island and longs to be a hero, lives in peace with the monsters. However, that life completely changes with the resurrection of the Dark Lord Hadlar. With promises from teachers, encounters with friends, and a destiny that cannot be escaped... In order to save the world, the adventure of Dai and his quest to be a hero begins!"

What do you think of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai's manga finally getting an official English language release? Will you be picking it up when it hits shelves next year?