Watch: Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Debuts Opening, Ending Themes

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai has finally made its debut as part of the Fall 2020 anime schedule, and with its debut we also got our first look at the new opening and ending themes for the series. As one of the major new series debuting this Fall, The Adventure of Dai is actually another entry in Toei Animation's line of remakes following the release of Digimon Adventure's 2020 version. This updated take on Riku Sanjo and Koji Inada's manga features some staff members who had previously worked on the massively popular Dragon Ball Super anime series.

You can get a taste of just how this nostalgic property will be updated for a new audience with the first episode of the series, and an even better tease of what's to come with the opening and ending themes for it as well. The opening theme for the series is titled "Ikiru o Suru" and is performed by Macaroni Enpitsu. They are actually the group behind the ending theme for the series as well, and it is titled "Mother." You can check out both the opening and ending theme sequences below thanks to @RanobeSugoi on Twitter:

TV anime "Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020)" Opening pic.twitter.com/lKaoKVGqW0 — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) October 3, 2020

TV anime "Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020)" Ending pic.twitter.com/X5L32d7TB0 — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) October 3, 2020

If you wanted to check out Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai for yourself, the series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They officially describe the series as such, "The world that was once afflicted by Hadlar, the Dark Lord, has regained peace in the hands of a swordsman called the "hero" and his companions. Delmurin Island became a place where monsters released from the Dark Lord lived. Dai, who is the only human on the island and longs to be a hero, lives in peace with the monsters. However, that life completely changes with the resurrection of the Dark Lord Hadlar. With promises from teachers, encounters with friends, and a destiny that cannot be escaped... In order to save the world, the adventure of Dai and his quest to be a hero begins!"

Will you be checking out Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai now that it's made its debut? Did you see the original series and hoping to see how it will update for the remake? Are you jumping into this franchise with fresh eyes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!