Dune II Launches Mobile Suit Gundam Crossover

Dune is back in theaters, and the sci-fi epic has taken over the box office with its sequel. The iconic sci-fi series has made a huge impact on Hollywood as is, and it has more regions to go. In fact, Japan is one of the next markets set to welcome Dune II, and the movie is crossing over with Mobile Suit Gundam to celebrate.

As you can see below, the collaboration puts Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom center stage. After all, the promotional event takes the Japanese poster for Dune II and replaces its leads. Rather than Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet on deck, the poster focuses on Kira and Lacus.

"Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom" x "Dune: Part Two" collaboration visual pic.twitter.com/j7nBvcQI53 — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) March 14, 2024

Obviously, Mobile Suit Gundam and Dune are very different series, but they do have sci-fi at their core. Everything from space travel to war and political backstabbing can be found in the two series. But of course, there are major differences. There are no sand worms in Mobile Suit Gundam, but you know what? There is more than enough room for them!

Obviously, netizens are excited for Dune to launch in Japan, and Mobile Suit Gundam's latest movie is thriving in the meantime. The film acts as a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny and takes place one year after the previous film. As for this sequel, its development dates back to 2006 and was put on pause when writer Chiaki Morosawa experienced a decline in health. After their death in 2016, the movie's production resumed which prompted its January 2024 launch. To date, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom is the anime's top-grossing movie to date, and it has announced plans to screen in North America.

