Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Freedom Announces U.S. Premiere

It looks like the U.S. box office is about to welcome another anime hit. From Slam Dunk to The Boy and the Heron, a number of anime movies are on our radar these days. Now, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom has announced its U.S. launch, and it is set for this March.

Thanks to Bandai Namco Filmworks, we have learned Mobile Suit Gundam Seed is coming to the U.S. It turns out the movie will premiere in Los Angeles, CA and New York City, NY on March 31st.

"The Los Angeles Screening Event will be held at the Regal L.A. Live (1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015) and is scheduled to include a special talk show session featuring Soichiro Hoshi (Voice of Kira Yamato), Rie Tanaka (Voice of Lacus Clyne), Michael Sinterniklaas (NYAV Post Studio Owner & Dub Producer), and Stephanie Sheh (English Voice of Lacus Clyne, Casting Director, and Dub Producer)," Bandai Namco shared.

As for the NYC event, it will be held at the Japan Society on March 31st. It will feature a special video message from director Mitsuo Fukuda, and the English voice of Lunamaria, Alyson Leigh Rosenfield, will be present. Both of the screenings will be subbed, but an English dub is on the horizon. The NYC space will host a dubbed version on April 1st. Currently, two ticket tiers are available for fans.

If you are not familiar with Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom, you should know the movie went live last year, and it has grossed nearly $21 million USD to date. After two weeks in theaters, the film earned the title as Mobile Suit Gundam's top-grossing movie of all time. So as you can imagine, fans are hopeful Bandai Namco Filmworks does a wider release for this film stateside soon.

