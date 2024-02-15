Gundam Seed Freedom Is Now the Franchise's Top-Grossing Movie

For decades, the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise has been telling the tale of the legendary mech suits in alternate realities and timelines. While the anime adaptations have created new tales such as the recent success, The Witch From Mercury, it also has taken the opportunity to revisit classic arcs. Such is the case with Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom, the sequel film to the fan-favorite series that landed in the early 2000s. The latest Gundam movie turned heads with its opening weekend box office numbers and has risen the ranks to become the biggest film of the franchise. '

The original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series first arrived as an anime in 2002, receiving a follow-up series in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny in 2004. The combined series gave fans over one hundred episodes of the Seed universe, focusing on the "Cosmic Era" of the franchise. While the story does follow the planet Earth fighting against a coalition in outer space like the original anime that started it all, Seed has some major differences from the story of Amuro and Char.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Gundam Seed Reigns Supreme

In its latest weekend, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom was able to overtake Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training at the box office. When all its profits are tallied, the latest Gundam movie is around $17.3 million USD, making it the biggest theatrical release of the series to date. Unfortunately, North American Gundam fans have yet to receive news on when/if the film might hit the West in the future.

If you haven't caught up on the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series, it is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the anime-centric streaming service describes the mech series, "In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."

What do you think of Seed Freedom becoming the biggest movie of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.

Via Eiga