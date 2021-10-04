Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Anime’s Finale With New Sketch

Edens Zero’s creator celebrated the anime’s final episode with a special new sketch! Hiro Mashima might have garnered tons of fans for his previous works, Fairy Tail and Rave Master, but his newest has caught on with a whole new wave of fans ever since it made its anime debut during the Spring 2021 anime schedule. Edens Zero recently wrapped up its debut season of 25 episodes, and while a potential continuation of the anime is still up in the air following the tragic passing of director Yuji Suzuki, Mashima still wanted to honor the anime’s run.

Following the airing of Edens Zero‘s final episode in Japan, Mashima took to his official Twitter account to send off the series with a sketch of the main crew. The creator has been celebrating new episodes of the series with many fun sketches in the past commemorating big moments throughout the anime’s debut run, but this will be the final sketch accompanying the anime for a while. A second season has yet to be confirmed by the anime’s staff or Mashima himself, so this goodbye is bittersweet for a number of reasons. You can check it out below from Mashima’s Twitter:

While plans for Edens Zero’s anime future are still up in the air following Suzuki’s tragic and sudden passing, the team behind the series has teased a continuation for the anime in the future. A new season has not been officially announced, unfortunately, given the circumstances and the staff released an official statement following Suzuki’s passing that reads as such:

“It is with regret that we have to report this to all the fans and people who have been supporting EDENS ZERO. Mr. Yuji Suzuki, the director of the animation EDENS ZERO passed away on September 9, 2021 at a hospital in Tokyo. The news of his death came so suddenly that all the staff and people who have worked together to create this work are still in disbelief and in deep sorrow. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Director Suzuki for his great efforts in the animation EDENS ZERO. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

The second cour of episodes have yet to be confirmed for their worldwide release on Netflix outside of Japan, but if you wanted to catch the first few episodes you can now find it with the streaming service. What do you think of Edens Zero’s anime so far? Would you want to see another season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!