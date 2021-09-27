Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Rebecca’s New Power Up With Fierce Sketch

Edens Zero’s creator celebrated the debut of Rebecca’s own Ether Gear in the anime with a fierce new sketch! After kicking off its debut season in Japan earlier this Spring, the anime adaptation of Hiro Mashima’s newest manga series is getting ready to round out its initial run with the rest of the Summer 2021 anime slate. This means that the Sun Jewel arc is nearing its end as well, and has some pretty big moments for Rebecca and the other members of the titular Edens Zero crew as they find out some huge clues for the next stage of their journey.

One of these big moments is Rebecca not only unlocking her own Ether Gear, but activating a very special power hidden within it. Without giving too much away, she names her Gear “Leaper” as it gives her a speed boost and comes along at a very opportune moment when she really needs it. To celebrate its debut in the anime, Mashima shared a new sketch of Rebecca using her Leaper Ether Gear (that is shown as a symbol around her calves much like how Shiki’s Gear is represented through marks on his arms) in a fierce new sketch. You can check it out below from Mashima’s official Twitter account:

Edens Zero is currently streaming its first 12 episodes on Netflix with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. The release date for the second cour outside of Japan has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but since the season will be reaching its end soon it won’t be that much longer before fans outside of Japan can see all of this (including Rebecca’s Ether Gear) in action for themselves. Netflix describes the original slate of episodes as such:

“It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix.”

What do you think of this new look at Rebecca? What did you think of Edens Zero’s first episodes so far? Will you be checking out the second half of the season when it launches on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!