Edens Zero Anime to Continue Despite Director’s Death

Amidst the finale of Edens Zero, all eyes are on the anime to see what its next steps will be. Many anticipated the show to carry on with new content after the finale aired, but that expectation shifted when Yuji Suzuki passed suddenly. The anime’s director died shortly before the anime put out its latest episode, but according to an update, Edens Zero will continue with new episode despite the loss.

For those who do not know, Suzuki’s death was made public this past weekend. Edens Zero made a post on Twitter to confirm the news to fans. Instead of being able to celebrate the finale, the community was quick to share their thanks with Suzuki.

According to reports from Japan, Suzuki passed away in early September at a hospital in Tokyo. No cause of death has been revealed for Suzuki at this time. Instead, the anime’s team simply wrote, “It is with regret that we have to report this to all the fans and people who have been supporting Edens Zero. Mr. Yuji Suzuki, the director of the animation Edens Zero passed away on September 9, 2021 at a hospital in Tokyo.”

“The news of his death came so suddenly that all the staff and people who have worked together to create this work are still in disbelief and in deep sorrow. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Director Suzuki for his great efforts in the animation Edens Zero. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

As fans have made their own tributes to Suzuki, the team behind Edens Zero began working behind the scenes. Now, reports from AnimeTV_JP suggest the anime will continue with new adventures. No official word has been given on this renewal, so fans are left waiting for concrete evidence on the report. But as netizens expect the rumors to play out, fans are hoping season two will pay tribute to Suzuki in its own way in light of his impressive work.

