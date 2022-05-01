Edens Zero Creator Gets Spicy With New Homura Art

✖

Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima is honoring Homura Kogetsu with some rather spicy new art! The space fantasy series has been enjoying a lengthy run of its own, but early on it drew many comparisons to Mashima's previous works, Fairy Tail and Rave Master. That's kind of become Mashima's main bread and butter over the years, however, as he takes the influences from his previous works and evolves them in a whole new setting with each new creation. That's true for Edens Zero's rosters of main characters, and one that benefits from this in a lot of ways is Homura.

The Edens Zero crew has been stacked with a ton of unique characters with dynamics that sort of build on the same ideas seen in Mashima's prior works, and one of those is hilariously Homura. As Homura's straight laced demeanor hides a very sharp tongue (which she unleashes at every opportunity as her social skills desperately need building), she's become one of the most memorable members of the Edens Zero crew. Now Mashima has honored her in a whole new way with a pretty spicy bathing suit sketch of the heroine shared with fans on Twitter. You can check it out below:

While Edens Zero's manga is still releasing on a weekly basis, the anime had wrapped up its first run last year. It was thankfully announced that the anime franchise would be continuing with a second season, but there has yet to be any timetable revealed on when fans can expect to see the series return with new episodes. If you wanted to check out Edens Zero's anime run so far, all 25 episodes of the series are now streaming with Netflix. They describe the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think? How are you liking Edens Zero's manga and anime so far? Where does Homura rank among your favorite characters in the series?