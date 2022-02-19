Fairy Tail Artists Shares New Cute Romance Sketches

The artists behind Fairy Tail and its sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, have celebrated the recent romantic holiday with some adorable new sketches for both those series as Hiro Mashima’s newest work, Edens Zero! It’s been quite the monumental few months for series creator Hiro Mashima as it was not only confirmed that his newest series would be continuing with a second anime season in the future, but the official sequel to his earlier work is now getting an official anime adaptation of its own. But even with all of these things keeping them busy, the artists behind both works still had some time to celebrate the recent Valentine’s Day holiday.

Mashima and the illustrator behind Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Atsuo Ueda, usually take to Twitter to share fun new sketches of the characters with fans on Twitter. Taking the time out of their busy sketches to honor certain holidays and milestones in this fun new way, it’s often a cute look at each of these favorite characters that fans would not normally get to see in the midst of all the action in the full series. The first sketch comes from Ueda, who celebrated the romantic holiday with a cute Lucy and Natsu moment! Check it out below:

The second sketch sees Hiro Mashima honor Edens Zero’s main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, as she gifts her Valentine some chocolate for the occasion! Check it out:

Although there are currently no set dates for either new series, Edens Zero now has a second season in the works. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is currently in development as well, but release info, production staff, or potential returning cast has yet to be revealed for either project. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

What do you think of these special Valentine’s Day sketches? Are you excited to see Edens Zero and Fairy Tail return for new anime releases in the future? Which one are you most excited to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!