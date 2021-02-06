Edens Zero Creator Shares Adorable Homura Sketch

✖

Edens Zero's creator has shared an adorable new sketch of Homura Kogetsu! Hiro Mashima's newest series following Fairy Tail's ending a few years ago is a space epic following a few main characters as they explore their ways through space. Now that Edens Zero has successfully made its way beyond 100 chapters and is gearing up for the debut of its very own anime adaptation later this year, it's time to look ahead to all of the new characters that will be making their debut with the start of the anime this Spring.

Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero will be making its debut this April as one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, and characters like Homura will be making their debut in those new episodes. As part of a good prelude to her appearance in the upcoming anime and a strong reminder of why fans love about her so much, Mashima shared an adorable sketch of Homura with fans on Twitter. You can check it out below:

Edens Zero is currently scheduled to make its premiere on April 10th in Japan, but it has yet to be confirmed for an English language license as of this writing (but it's likely to get one considering the popularity of Mashima's various series). Homura has yet to be officially revealed for the anime, but the main three for the series has been revealed and cast for the adaptation. They include Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya as a new version of Happy.

Directed by Fairy Tail director Shinji Ishihara for J.C. Staff, the staff for the new anime also includes Yoshihisa Hirano as composer, Shoji Hata as audio director, Mitsutaka Hirota (Rent-A-Girlfriend) as the script writer, and Yurika Sako (Food Wars: The Third Plate) as the character designer. Although there has yet to be a lot of footage shown, staff behind the series have revealed through various updates that the anime is progressing well.

