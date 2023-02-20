Eminence In Shadow Debuts New English Dub Trailer (Exclusive)

The Isekai genre has given the anime world some of its biggest series over the years, with the genre continuing to gain traction and releasing new stories via light novels, manga series, and anime shows/movies. Eminence in Shadow follows the story of Cid, a high schooler who is absolutely obsessed with being a secret mastermind. Like a number of Isekai series, Cid is killed and finds himself in a world that is far different from his more mundane HQ. Now, HIDIVE has sent Comicbook.com a new trailer for the English Dub of this prolific series.

The first season of Eminence in Shadow has already ended in Japan, but the English Dub of the Isekai is continuing to roll out new episodes. While season two hasn't been officially confirmed, a live event taking place later this month might give fans of this series the news that they have been waiting for.

The Eminenence in Shadow English Dub Trailer

You can check out the new trailer below from HIDIVE, with the streaming service releasing the English Dubbed episodes on a weekly basis:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Eminence In Shadow, HIDIVE has an official description for the series that follows the young man Cid as he attempts to create an underworld empire:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

You can watch Eminence in Shadow on HIDIVE here.