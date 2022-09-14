The Eminence in Shadow Releases New Key Art

The time has almost come for The Eminence in Shadow to debut, everyone. After Nexus announced plans to adapt the light novel-turned-manga, all eyes have been on the dark isekai. Now, a new report has confirmed where exactly the anime will be streaming, and we have a new poster to thank for the info drop.

The update comes straight from Sentai Filmworks as the organization confirmed it has licensed the anime. This means The Eminence in Shadow will stream on HIDIVE in the United States. The anime is slated to debut this October, so fans will want to keep an eye out for the show as fall creeps closer by the day.

【New Key Visual】

The Eminence in Shadow

Scheduled for October 5!



✨More: https://t.co/rOW4ecBF4D pic.twitter.com/hFriL3pFoT — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 14, 2022

Of course, a new key visual for The Eminence in Shadow was also shared. You can find the gorgeous artwork above as the series' main cast makes an appearance. It seems Nexus put a lot of care into its character designs for this series, so all signs look good for season one.

READ MORE: Bleach's New Anime Apparently Caused Issues With Other Major Anime Productions | Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is One of This Year's Strongest Anime | Netflix Announces New Horror Anime

Now if you are not familiar with The Eminence in Shadow, the series began in May 2018 with writer Daisuke Aizawa and artist Tozai. The light novels gave way to a popular manga series in late 2018, and the series is ongoing. So if you want to know more about the upcoming title, you can check the full synopsis of The Eminence in Shadow below:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"