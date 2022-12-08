Eminence In Shadow Expands Episode Order

Isekai as a genre is only continuing to grow in the anime medium, with series such as Overlord, Sword Art Online, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and many others focusing on a protagonist who has been taken from a mundane world and placed in a magical environment far different from their homeland. Eminence in Shadow is one of the "new kids on the block" when it comes to Isekai anime adaptations, and it seems as though the franchise is preparing to release more episodes as a part of its first season.

Eminence in Shadow is perhaps closest to Overlord, the Isekai series that sees a protagonist stepping into the shoes of a major villain, with the former following a character named Cid as he is killed in a traffic accident and attempts to make his dreams of becoming a nefarious mastermind come true in a new world.

Episodes In Shadow

The anime adaptation of this Isekai was originally slated for two cours, aka two sections of episodes that would make up its first season, though a new report has confirmed that a third is in the works, making Eminence in Shadow a longer television series than many anime fans were expecting.

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch this new Isekai series, Eminence in Shadow can currently be streamed on HiDIVE, with the series having the following official description:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

Via ZeroDS