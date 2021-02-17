Evangelion's Final Film Will Be One of the Longest Animated Movies Yet

✖

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, has been postponed indefinitely thanks to the state of emergency currently taking place in Japan, but the run time and rating have been released for the upcoming film focusing on NERV, the Eva Pilots, and the angels that torment them. With the film itself running for two hours and thirty-four minutes, it definitely is in the running for one of the longest animated movies to ever be released in Japan, anime or otherwise.

The future for the franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion is still anyone's guess when it comes to new anime series or manga stories following the eventual release of this final film in the Rebuild series, but there are plenty of fans who would love to see new stories told for the soldiers of NERV. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has some stiff competition when it comes to the longest anime films that have been released, with The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya at one hundred and sixty-two minutes and The Tale of Princess Kaguya running at one hundred and thirty-seven minutes. Needless to say, there is a lot of material to cover in this final installment of this unique take on the world of Shinji Ikari and his fellow pilots.

The studio behind the upcoming film, Studio Khara, had this to say originally about the indefinite delay of the release of the anime film:

“To start, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who have suffered ill effects from the new-type Coronavirus and COVID-19. We would also like to express our deep respect for medical care workers and others involved in relief efforts. As cases of Coronavirus infection (COVID-19) are spreading, the Japanese government has declared a state of emergency. This is a grave matter, and we are taking it into due consideration in deciding how to proceed. We believe that containing the virus should be given the highest priority, and so we have decided to once again delay the opening of the new Evangelion movie, which had been scheduled to premiere on January 23."

Via Crunchyroll