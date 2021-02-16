Evangelion's Final Movie Surfaces with Alleged Rating, Runtime

✖

The Rebuild of Evangelion series has presented itself as a series of feature-length films that retell the story of Shinji Ikari, NERV, and the Eva Units that are working in unison to defend the Earth against the power of the Angels, and while the final release date for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is still unknown, the rating and runtime might have been released. With the latest state of emergency declared in Japan due to COVID-19, the latest Evangelion film has been postponed indefinitely, leaving fans wondering just when they'll witness the final story of the Rebuild series.

The final Neon Genesis Evangelion film of this alternate reality take has been delayed before Japan's state of emergency, with the original release date set for June of last year. Of course, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise, along with countless other anime franchises and properties in the works, had to push back its release date. The runtime for the film however has apparently been revealed to be two hours and thirty-four minutes long. Needless to say, that seems like plenty of time to tell the final story of NERV in this new reality that has definitely made some big changes from the story presented in the original television series.

The rating might definitely turn some heads as it was also revealed that the film's rating might just be "G For General Audiences", which is definitely surprising considering the graphic material that was apparent in the original final story of the Evangelion franchise. In Japan, this rating means that anyone over the age of 12 can attend, but those seeking to watch the film in theaters that are under that age will need to be accompanied by someone over the age of 18.

Fans have been waiting for quite some time to see how this new take on the story of NERV would come to a close, as the previous film, Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo, was released in 2012, making for a nine-year hiatus between the prior movie and this upcoming conclusion. The future for the Evangelion franchise is up in the air when it comes to the world of anime following this final movie, but we would imagine that we'll one day see Shinji and his fellow EVA pilots return.

Via ANN