Evangelion's Lance of Longinus Has Appeared in Japan

Neon Genesis Evangelion earned its place as one of the most legendary anime franchises of all time, both with its original anime series and the feature-length films that recently hit the silver screen. Shinji Ikari and his fellow Eva pilots had quite the insurmountable challenge ahead of them despite piloting powerful mechs. One of the biggest weapons that is a part of NERV's story is the Lance of Longinus, which has appeared in our world recently as the anime lance has seemingly landed on a beach in Japan.

Evangelion's latest quartet of films, the Rebuild of Evangelion, followed the structure of the original anime series but introduced events and characters that hadn't been initially featured in the premiere anime adaptation. Ending with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, all has been "quiet on the western front" when it comes to any potential new anime projects focusing on NERV and the EVA pilots. The creator of the series, Hideaki Anno, has been quite busy in the entertainment world, recently releasing Shin Kamen Rider as a part of his Shin Universe film series. Stating that he was aiming to take time off after working for decades on various projects, who is to say when we might see the Eva pilots return if ever.

Evangelion's Lance of Longinus Makes Landfall

The real-life Lance stands at a staggering 22 feet tall, hitting the park in Japan known as Tokiwa Park. Alongside the arrival of the Lance, a Youtube Channel has documented the creation of the item and the effort that went into creating the important anime weapon. You can check out pictures of the lance along with the Youtube video that kicks off the series below.

Evangelion has recently made some surprise appearances as a part of the Shin Universe's merchandise, as Anno's universe has seen Eva Unit 01, Shin Godzilla, Shin Kamen Rider, and Shin Ultraman fighting side-by-side. On top of teaming up, the characters even were given figures that could fuse to become a wild robot that incorporated aspects from each classic character who remains a big part of Japan's pop culture scene to this day.

