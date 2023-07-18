Barbie Meets Neon Genesis Evangelion in This Viral Crossover

It would put things lightly to say the Internet is obsessed with Barbie right now. Social media is buzzing about the Hollywood blockbuster as Margot Robbie’s take on Barbie will go live this weekend. Though somewhat eclipsed by the ongoing writers and actors strike, Barbie is sparking excitement in fans thanks to its colorful promos. And thanks to one artist, Barbie is calling out to anime fans courtesy of a stunning crossover with… Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Yes, you read that right. Evangelion and Barbie have collided. Over on Twitter, the artist ThatStephC shared a crossover poster of the two IPs that has been seen by millions, and the anime fandom is admittedly into it.

As you can see above, the crossover poster brings Barbie into Evangelion by way of a famous poster. We all know Evangelion has a specific aesthetic, and this Barbie tribute reskins one of the anime’s most famous posters. As Barbie looms in the background like an Eva Unit, an array of sunset colors bathe the icon in light. From the poster’s text to its positioning, everything about this screams Evangelion well before you check out the title here.

After all, this crossover was given its own name. This crossover brings The End of Barbie to life “Humans only have one ending. Ideas are forever,” reads the film’s tagline. And if you don’t want to see an Evangelion-esque take on Barbie, well – you are a liar.

When Barbie hits theaters this weekend, you can bet the philosophy and meta behind the Mattel brand will be explored, but it will not match the kind of exploration Evangelion could do. There is no telling what kind of psychic damage this kind of crossover could do. Honestly, it is hard to imagine a universe where Ryan Gosling’s Ken could survive in Evangelion, but we’d love to see him try. So while this fan tribute to Barbie began as a fun crossover, it seems the Internet (including myself) would love to see this collab come to life.

If you plan on seeing Barbie, the movie is slated to debut on July 21st. For more details on the Mattel-centric film, you can read its official synopsis here: “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”

What do you think about this wild crossover between Barbie and Evangelion? Would these IPs mesh at all or…? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!