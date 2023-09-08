Jujutsu Kaisen's Latest Pays Homage to Evangelion And Gurren Lagann

The Shibuya Incident Arc is two episodes deep in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Presenting the most terrifying challenge to date for Jujutsu Tech, the latest installment saw a climactic battle take place featuring Mechamura and the villainous Mahito. While the supernatural shonen series typically doesn't focus on mechs, the recent battle had quite the mech suit and the anime adaptation took the opportunity to pay homage to two of the biggest anime mech franchises, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gurren Lagann.

In the first episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc, we came to the shocking discovery that Kokichi Muta, the sorcerer responsible for Mechamaru, had thrown in his lot with Geto and Mahito. Promising them information on Jujutsu Tech, and by proxy Satoru Gojo, Muta was offered to have his body healed and brought back to its former glory. Of course, the villainous pair was keen to keep their end of the bargain but were aiming to kill Muta once his body was made whole. Face-to-face with Mahito, Muta revealed his ultimate Mechamaru mech, a towering robot that could transfer its years of stasis into devastating attacks. Unfortunately, this supernatural mech suit wasn't enough to net Muta a victory and get to his friends to warn them of what was to come.

Neon Genesis Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode had shots that were clearly inspired by both Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gurren Lagann, with the end result fo the confrontation having Muta die in his confrontation with Mahito. Despite having quite a few tricks up his sleeve, the Mechamaru robot was eventually defeated by Mahito as his strength was too much to save Muta's life. With Muta unable to send his friends and Gojo a warning, the Shibuya Incident is underway.

the mecha episode of jjk paying homage to classics like gurren lagann and evangelion, love to see it. pic.twitter.com/WTO1dSOk9u — kles🕊️⚡ (@klesyeager1) September 7, 2023

If you're unfamiliar with the Shibuya Incident Arc, the arc is often touted as one of the biggest in Jujutsu Kaisen's history. Focusing on Gojo, Mahito, and a number of other big villains of the series joining forces specifically to take Gojo off the map, the antagonists have erected a supernatural barrier to take countless humans hostage. With the latest episode seeing Gojo arrive on the scene, the stage is set for the supernatural shonen show's biggest event.

