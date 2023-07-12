Neon Genesis Evangelion Announces Its Best Vinyl Soundtrack Bundle Yet

Neon Genesis Evangelion, despite not currently having any plans to explore the world of NERV in the future, remains one of the most legendary anime franchises of all time. Recently bringing its quartet of films to an end in the Rebuild of Evangelion, anime fans are still looking for ways to return to the surreal adventures of Shinji Ikari and his fellow Eva pilots. For the first time ever, the original soundtrack is making its way to a vinyl printing as the tracks from the first anime adaptation make a major comeback.

While Evangelion's story might have come to an end on both the small and silver screens, creator Hideaki Anno has remained busy when it came to crafting a brand-new universe. In 2016, Anno created the movie Shin Godzilla, offering a new take on the king of the monsters that was much darker than what had come before. Stretching his legs with two feature-length films in the universe in Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider, Anno has stated that his creative days might be at an end as the legendary director has been working for quite a few decades. Though a new Godzilla movie is set to hit Japan and North America later this year, the future of the Shin Universe remains a mystery.

Evangelion's Vinyl Soundtrack

Milan Records recently broke the news that Neon Genesis Evangelion's soundtrack will be making its way to a physical vinyl. Pre-Orders are set to begin on July 13th, with the soundtrack being made available shortly after on the 14th. While Neon Genesis Evangelion's subject matter helped push it to the forefront of the anime business, its soundtrack perfectly accompanied the devastating events of the series.

We are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the original NEON GENESIS EVANGELION soundtrack on vinyl! Available for pre-order on our store on 07/13 at 9pm PST. Wide on 07/14!https://t.co/yOSK2PSs8K pic.twitter.com/0rE8NXWf37 — Milan Records (@MilanRecLabel) July 11, 2023

Ironically enough, the Eva units made a surprising return recently thanks to the Shin Universe. While there hasn't been a new movie confirmed in the universe that spawned from Hideaki Anno, new merchandise has been making its way to the public. Fighting alongside Ultraman, Godzilla, and Kamen Rider, Eva Unit 01 remains a part of the Shin Universe thanks to action figures that even unite to create a mind-bending robot.

Ironically enough, the Eva units made a surprising return recently thanks to the Shin Universe. While there hasn't been a new movie confirmed in the universe that spawned from Hideaki Anno, new merchandise has been making its way to the public. Fighting alongside Ultraman, Godzilla, and Kamen Rider, Eva Unit 01 remains a part of the Shin Universe thanks to action figures that even unite to create a mind-bending robot.