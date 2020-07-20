Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Is Officially Complete

✖

It has been a crazy year for anime, and it seems a big breakthrough was reached for Neon Genesis Evangelion just before 2020 wrapped. With the new year just ahead of us, Studio Khara reached out to fans with an important update regarding the final part of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. It turns out Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is finished at long last.

The update came over on Twitter from Studio Khara itself. The company made a post early this morning in Japan that this final movie is 100% finished including dubbing and editing.

This big milestone is an important one, and it cannot be overstated how impressive the feat is amidst this year. Given the pandemic, a lot of anime projects were turned upside down in 2020, and Evangelion wasn't immune to the situation. That is why director Hideaki Anno made sure to thank every department working on this sequel as soon as Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 was completed.

Currently, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is scheduled to debut on January 23, 2021. The movie was originally set to debut this past summer, but the pandemic forced Studio Khara to reassess that timeline. Clearly, the move was good as the studio was able to give its staff breathing room to finish this anticipated film with little crunch. So we have to give kudos to the powers at be who are overseeing Evangelion these days.

If you want to prepare for this next Anno movie, you can watch the first three entires of the Rebuild of Evangelion series. The home videos can be found online, and earlier this year, Studio Khara made the movies free on Youtube to entertain fans in quarantine. You can also find the original Neon Genesis Evangelion anime on Netflix, but be warned! The original series differs from Anno's film series as the film diverge from the timeline shown in the anime!

What do you think about this big update? Are you excited for this Evangelion film series to wrap? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll