Evangelion's Final Film Will Include Utada Hikaru Theme Song

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the final tale of this alternate reality take on Shinji Ikari and the "fine folks" at NERV is set to land in January of next year and it seems as if a big new singer is being added to the film's soundtrack in Utada Hikaru! Utada herself is certainly no stranger to the world of Evangelion, having supplied the soundtracks of the past three films and is perhaps best known for her contribution to the popular video game series known as Kingdom Hearts!

The final film in this alternate reality take on the world of Evangelion is set to bring to a close the story of the EVA pilots, taking a far different approach to the ending of the original television series of Neon Genesis Evangelion. While the future of Evangelion is still up in the air when it comes to the world of anime, we would imagine that we'll definitely be seeing a new take on the world of NERV at some point down the line considering the overall popularity of the franchise, long after the conclusion of the original anime series!

The Official Twitter Account for Evangelion revealed the newest song from Utada Hikaru that will be a part of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, "One Last Kiss", has already been put up for pre-order on iTunes, letting fans download a part of the much-anticipated film's soundtrack:

The Rebuild of Evangelion film series has been a fresh new take on the dark anime series created by Hideaki Anno, and it will be interesting to see which story that fans prefer once the final movie in the series lands early next year!

