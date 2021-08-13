Evangelion's Final Film Is Ready to Hit U.S. Theaters

It is time to bring the Rebuild of Evangelion film series to a close, everyone. After years of hard work, Hideaki Anno and his team wrapped the series in Japan several months ago. At last, the film is preparing for its U.S. debut, and we have the group at GKIDS to thank.

The film distributor announced it has secured the rights to share Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time in stateside theaters. At this time, the specific theatrical dates have not been announced nor have the home video street dates. However, fans are hoping the film will be ready to go some time this fall if all things work out.

Want to know more about Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time? You can read its official synopsis from GKIDS below:

"From legendary director Hideaki Anno, EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final installment of the REBUILD OF EVANGELION films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made EVANGELION a global pop culture phenomenon.

Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan."

Will you be checking out Evangelion's final installment in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.