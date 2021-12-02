Evangelion Cosplay Perfectly Brings Eva Unit-01 To Life

Evangelion is easily one of the most recognizable “mech” anime franchises around, only trailing behind the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam when it comes to overall popularity. With 2021 seeing the finale of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, it’s no surprise to see that fans are continuing to celebrate the franchise created by Hideaki Anno, with one cosplayer in particular creating a jaw-dropping Cosplay that brings Shinji Ikari’s Eva Unit-01 to life.

Shinji Ikari definitely doesn’t hold much in common with many other anime protagonists out there, normally struggling with his own doubt and hatred of the world, and himself, before deciding to jump into his mech suit and battle against the extraterrestrial threats known as the angels. Eventually, Shinji is able to pilot his mech suit though still struggles with both the internal and external threats to his being throughout the franchise. Currently, there are no plans for any new future anime series or feature-length films for the world of NERV, though Anno has stated in the past that there certainly are stories that are left to be told in the world that introduced us to one of the most beloved anime franchises of all time.

Twitter Cosplayer Sunny Maolo shared photos and videos of this amazing Cosplay, proving that with some ingenuity and hard work, characters from the world of anime can be brought into the real world, with Eva Unit 01 of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame being no exception:

"It is impossible"… they said.

It is all about optical illusions. pic.twitter.com/109BT7WzMG — Sunny🇩🇪 | Слава Украïнi🇺🇦 (@SunnyMaolo) November 29, 2021

Never stop improving your own work. pic.twitter.com/w5Bg5LC7TH — Sunny🇩🇪 | Слава Украïнi🇺🇦 (@SunnyMaolo) November 29, 2021

While the future of Evangelion is up in the air, creator Hideaki Anno is still planning some big projects for the future. Having previously worked on the live-action film known as Shin Godzilla, Anno is looking to expand this universe with two new films set to arrive in the future via Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider. While Anno hasn’t confirmed if we’ll ever see a Shin Evangelion, it’s clear that the anime creator is far from finished when it comes to the world of entertainment.

What do you think of this perfect Cosplay which brings Eva Unit 01 to life? Do you want to see a new series/movie created for Neon Genesis Evangelion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Evangelion.