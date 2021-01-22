Evangelion TV Spot Features New Footage From Thrice Upon A Time

Evangelion fans were heartbroken when it was announced that Thrice Upon A Time would be delayed indefinitely as a result of the state of emergency currently underway in Japan, but that isn't stopping the film from releasing new footage via a television spot that shows off the final adventure of this version of the EVA pilots. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 has faced a series of delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and while we don't know quite when the final movie of the Rebuild of Evangelion series will come to a close, there are certainly fans waiting with bated breath.

The Rebuild of Evangelion film series has re-told the original tale established in Neon Genesis Evangelion, following Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots as they try to defeat the angels that are plaguing their world. The original television series ended on a bizarre note, eventually getting its own movie to wrap up the story of NERV in The End of Evangelion, which most certainly wasn't a happy ending for the characters that fans came to know.

(Photo: Studio Khara)

The future of Neon Genesis Evangelion is up in the air following the eventual release of this final film of the Rebuild series, with no news on the series returning with a new anime or manga to either re-tell the story of NERV or perhaps give us a sequel to Shinji and his fellow pilots, as strange as that might be.

Despite this delay, Eva fans can still look forward to a big arrival in the form of a Blu-Ray collection that will mark the first time that the original series has been brought to the format. In 2019, we saw the legendary anime series released onto the streaming service of Netflix, adding a big notch in the belt of the platform when it came to the medium of anime. This year is looking to be another big year for anime on Netflix as series like Beastars, Baki, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be returning to add some big new titles to the platform's ever-growing catalog of anime franchises!

