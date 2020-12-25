Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Releases Final Trailer

✖

The feature-length film series for Evangelion, titled "Rebuild of Evangelion", is prepping to come to a close and while the film of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it has released its final trailer to give fans one last look into the world of NERV before the movie itself is released next year. With this new telling of the Evangelion series, we've seen many differences between its story and the story that was originally presented within Neon Genesis Evangelion, and we're anxious to see how the story of this NERV comes to a close.

Thrice Upon A Time has already completed the animation and voice work for the upcoming film, setting high hopes for fans of the gruesome adventures of Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots for their last hoorah. While the future of Evangelion is up in the air following this final film, with fans wondering if it will one day return with a new television series or string of feature-length films in a similar style as Rebuild, it's clear that the mech franchise has had a serious impact on the medium of anime and we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it one day make a big return in the future.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the final trailer for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time that will cap off the latest story of Shinji, Asuka, and Rei as they fight against the angels that have been threatening the world at large and vying to drastically change humanity as a consequence:

A new trailer for 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' has been released. pic.twitter.com/bTeFLdGd9x — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) December 25, 2020

Evangelion has been in the news lately not just thanks in part to this final film, but also thanks to the comedy troupe of Mega 64 creating a breakdown of the series in a "Sweded" five-minute version of the television series. On top of this, the television series of Neon Genesis Evangelion is set to be released on Blu-Ray next year, giving fans the opportunity to buy it for the first time on this platform.

What do you think of this latest trailer for the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series?