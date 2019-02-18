‘Fairy Tail’ Brings Back Major Fan-Favorite Character

Fairy Tail‘s final season may have reunited the Fairy Tail guild after being a year apart, and the series has seen many returns since the season began, but there was one character fans weren’t expecting to see again so soon.

After Lucy parted ways with the Celestial Spirit Aquarius during the Tartaros arc thinking they would never see each other again, the latest episode of the series sees Aquarius make a surprise return to the series and, even more surprisingly, reveal a deeper connection between Lucy and Brandish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquarius is BACK 🙈 💙 pic.twitter.com/bvEZEQJDpt — Erza Scarlet (@RequipGoddess) February 17, 2019

In order to summon the Celestial Spirit King, Lucy sacrificed Aquarius’ key and ended their contract forever. Once Aquarius returned to the Celestial Spirit World, Lucy thought she’d never see her again. But in the latest episode as Brandish tries to choke Lucy, she knocks over a vase full of water and Aquarius surprisingly appears of her own accord. She explains that a new Aquarius key has appeared somewhere in the world, and the Celestial Spirit King temporarily opened the gate so she could tell Lucy.

This isn’t the only important new bit of information, however, as Aquarius also clears up a big misunderstanding Brandish had. Brandish had a grudge against Lucy because she believed Lucy’s mother murdered her mother Grammie for the Aquarius key. Showing the two of them visions of the past, Aquarius reveals that Lucy’s mother Layla sacrificed her life force in order to open the Eclipse Gate years ago. She had given the Aquarius key to Grammie, but because Grammie had moved and wasn’t able when Layla called, Layla had no choice but to supplement the missing key with her life.

It turns out that because of this, Grammie passes on the Aquarius key to Layla (and thus Lucy later) on her death bed as a way to apologize. But on the way home, she was stabbed and killed by Zoldeo. Thus, Brandish and Lucy share an emotional moment that slightly mends the rift between the two of them. With Aquarius’ return, fans see a new side of Brandish as the two of them spent a lot of time together when the key was in Grammie’s possession.

It’s a different relationship than with Lucy, with a dominant and submissive overtone, but before Aquarius leaves there’s a sense that Brandish will not be holding that grudge anymore. Also, she once again tells Lucy there’s a new Aquarius key but cannot tell her where. But she’s looking forward to when Lucy finds the key and they partner up again someday.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!