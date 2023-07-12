Fairy Tail Creator Inks Seductive Sketch of Erza x Jellal

It's that time again, guys. If you like the Fairy Tail series, there is a good chance you follow Hiro Mashima online. The creator has overseen Fairy Tail from the start, and Mashima loves to gift fans little sketches on social media. Today marks another gift-giving day for the artist, and his present to fans is more seductive than most others.

The gift went live on Twitter as you can see down below. Mashima posted a simple sketch of two favorite characters, Erza and Jellal. The pair are shown posing together closely as sexual tension mounts between them. And to make things better, well – it seems the pair are totally nude.

Now before you become scandalized, just know there is nothing NSFW in this sketch! Mashima is a fan of ecchi content, but he doesn't post things that are outright inappropriate. The creator of Fairy Tail keeps things PG-13 with his official artwork, so this sketch will make you blush at most.

After all, Erza and Jellal are looking very cozy in this shot as the latter hangs over his lover. These two have been back and forth in Fairy Tail since the series began as fans know. Their painful romance began as kids, but Erza and Jellal found themselves on different sides as adults. In recent times, the two have found common ground and come frustratingly close to cementing their relationship. However, in Fairy Tail's mirror universe, its version of Erza and Jellal did get together and recently welcome their first child.

Obviously, Mashima ships these two, so we just have to wait for Fairy Tail to bring the pair together. If you are not caught up with the manga, Fairy Tail is available to read on K Manga. So if you want more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates le by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero – he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

