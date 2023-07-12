Anime Is Finally Tackling the 2023 Hollywood Critics Awards

It looks like anime is breaking barriers once again. It is hard to miss how much the medium has grown in the past decades, and anime's global popularity shows no signs of slowing. From Netflix to Disney, big brands are buying into anime, and now Hollywood is starting to listen. After all, two popular anime titles are now tackling The Hollywood Critics Awards in hopes of taking home a win.

The update comes from Crunchyroll as the streaming service has confirmed the 2023 Hollywood Critics Awards are considering anime in its nominations. This was proven when the nominees for Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie were announced. A number of American-made shows were also nominated, but all eyes were on this year's anime picks.

Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia were both put forward by Crunchyroll for a nomination this year. The two anime titles are now competing against Animaniacs, Harley Quinn, Central Park, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. At this point, the Hollywood Critics Association must let its judges deliberate on which nominee will win. As you can imagine, anime fans are hoping one of these Crunchyroll picks will win, but we have some time to waste before that decision is announced.

If you are not familiar with either of these anime despite their HCA nomination, the shows are easy to binge. Attack on Titan is months out from its anime finale, and you can binge everything from season one down through Crunchyroll. My Hero Academia is much the same as the anime's six seasons are ready to binge ahead of its season seven premiere.

Want more info on these two HCA nominees? No sweat! You can read their official synopses below for all the details you might need:

Attack on Titan: In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything.

My Hero Academia: Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny...

What do you think about this anime update? Do either of these titles deserve to take home the Hollywood Critics Awards? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!