Hulu Launches Official Anime and Animation Block, Animayhem

It looks like Hulu is getting ready to rebrand its catalog of anime and animation. Not long ago, new reports surfaced detailing the streaming service's new block. It turns out Animayhem is coming to the company, and fans will be able to use the block to sort out top-watched anime and animation.

The update comes from Variety as the publication learned Hulu was planning to launch this new block. It turns out Animayhem will collect the platform's array of adult animation and anime into one place.

"When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious. We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they're already here," Barrie Gruner, Hulu's executive vice president of marketing and publicity, shared with Variety.

According to the report, Hulu felt it was a no-brainer to bring this block to life given the amount of animation and anime its users consume. In 2023 so far, more than a billion hours of animation has been watched by Hulu's user base, and nearly 300 million hours of anime are in that segment.

"Creating this brand was really the brainchild of our leadership, Shannon Ryan, who runs marketing for Disney Entertainment Television, and Joe Earley, the president of D2C," Gruner shared. "It quickly picked up momentum throughout the whole company. All the teams really shared the enthusiasm around that because it's such a unique opportunity to give fans what they want."

The goal of Animayhem is to give streaming fans an 'animation destination' that combines anime with adult animation. "I would say that this brand really cements Hulu as the ultimate streaming destination for animation and we're not going to achieve that with single title campaigns," Gruner explained. "This is truly an intersection with our original programming and our library."

As for what kind of shows will be included in this hub, Animayhem will feature everything from Futurama to Naruto. Hulu has 46 adult animated series to its name and nearly 280 anime titles including exclusives like Tokyo Revengers and Undead Unluck. As the streaming industry continues to competitively diversify, Hulu is definitely eager to serve up its animated content, so users can expect to browse Animayhem shortly!

What do you think about this new Hulu block? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!