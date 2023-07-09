Bleach Creator Hypes Anime Comeback With New Sketch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally back with new episodes this Summer, and the original creator behind it all is hyping the anime's big return with some fun new art! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is one of the biggest anime returns of the Summer season as fans absolutely loved what came through in the first part that launched last Fall, and the first episode of the new cour has finally premiered to much acclaim from fans. But fans behind the series weren't the only ones who were excited to see the anime making its comeback.

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation now airing its new episodes as part of the new wave of anime for the Summer 2023 schedule, original Bleach manga creator Tite Kubo was so hyped for the start of the new episodes that he shared a special new sketch of a few of the standout Sternritter forces that we'll see even more of in action with this newest wave of episodes especially. You can check out Tite Kubo's new sketch for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation below:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first episode, and will continue to air its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 14 is titled "The Last 9 Days" and Hulu teases the newest episode as such, "Ichigo prepares to leave the Royal Palace to return to the Seireitei but is stopped by Hyosube, who claims that Ichigo cannot defeat Yhwach as he is now."

This group of Sternritter seemingly led by Bambietta Basterbine will be playing a big role as the second wave of fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies kick into high gear with the second cour, so you can catch up with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1's episodes now streaming with Hulu. You can find the entire classic run of the Bleach anime streaming there as well.

What are you hoping to see from Bleach's new episodes airing this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!