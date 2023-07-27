Fairy Tail Creator Hypes Its Best Couples in New Sketch

If there is one thing we can count on with Hiro Mashima, it is romance. The creator of Fairy Tail and Eden Zero may focus on action in their series, but there is no denying the number of ships in his works. Of course, no series proves this more than Fairy Tail as most of its leads are in some kind of relationship, and now Mashima is hyping the couples with some new art.

As you can see below, Mashima posted the cute sketches to social media as a gift for fans. The four drawings all focus on popular couples from Fairy Tail whether they are canon or not. Each couple is seen posing differently on a loveseat, and the tribute is too cute for words.

Of course, Natsu and Lucy are here kicking off the tribute as the heroine can be seen straddling Natsu's waist. She looks blissful in a long shirt dress while Natsu is avoiding eye contact with a furious blush. The same goes for Grey and Juvia as the shirtless mage is staring into the sky, but the blush on his face is impossible to miss.

When it comes to the other couples, Erza and Jellal are looking cozy sitting next to one another. Jellar is in all black here with an arm around Erza, and the scarlet knight looks smitten with his long-time love. Finally, Levy and Gajeel round out the ranks with a comfy pose on the couch. The Iron Dragon Slayer looks cute in a pink shirt here, and he doesn't mind Levy hanging off his shoulders as you can tell.

During its heyday, Fairy Tail set up these couples with ease, and the manga's sequel has confirmed a number of them. Mashima may not dwell on romance, but there is no bigger supporter of his manga's ships than himself. So if you have not had the pleasure of reading Fairy Tail, you can check out the title on K Manga right now! For more details on Fairy Tail, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates le by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu's not your typical hero – he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?"

What do you think about this latest piece of work from Mashima? Which couple from Fairy Tail is your favorite? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!