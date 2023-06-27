Fairy Tail Creator Shares First Look at New Dead Rock Characters

Fairy Tail and Edens Zero series creator Hiro Mashima is coming out with a new manga project, and the creator has shared the first look at some of the new characters coming to this new Dead Rock manga series! With his current weekly serialization of Edens Zero wrapping up soon in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, series creator Hiro Mashima has started to look ahead to what's coming next. This includes all sorts of other projects the creator is working on at the same time, and it was recently announced that this also includes a new manga too.

Mashima previously announced that Dead Rock will be kicking off its run with Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine with its first chapter on July 6th, and after revealing the first look at the new main character named Yakuto, the latest update from Mashima are two new sketches showing off a glimpse of two more characters showing up in the new series. As Mashima details with fans on Twitter, these designs could still change when they make their final debut in the Dead Rock manga itself. Check them out below:

What Is Hiro Mashima's Dead Rock?

Dead Rock is being teased as a short-term serialization by Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima that will start in the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine on July 6th. This new series stars Yakuto, a young demon who is trying to force his way into the doors of a harsh Demon King training academy known as Dead Rock. It's yet to be revealed how these two new characters will fit into the fold (as whether or not they will be friends or foes is very much a mystery), but thankfully it seems like it will all be revealed soon enough.

As for Hiro Mashima's other projects, fans can now check out the second season of the Edens Zero anime as its second half of episodes will continue through the Summer 2023 anime schedule. You can currently find the episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll. Fairy Tail's official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, is now in the works on an anime adaptation of its own, but has yet to reveal a release date as of this writing.

How are you liking the look of Dead Rock so far? What are you hoping to see from Hiro Mashima's next series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!