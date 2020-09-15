Fierce Fairy Tail Cosplay Puts Fem Spin on Natsu

✖

Fairy Tail is one of the most popular action manga and anime franchises out there, and now one fan has given Natsu Dragneel a new fem spin with some magical cosplay. Like many of the characters in Hiro Mashima's long running manga series, Natsu Dragneel has had a ton of different outfits and looks. In fact, character designs changing so much is part of the core appeal of this franchise as a whole because usually these franchises don't often experiment with character costumes and every day looks. It's also part of the overall fan service that Mashima injects into all of his franchises.

Because for every buxom character there are several male characters who are in peak physical condition that often have a number of different outfits. Natsu Dragneel is at the center of the action much of the time, and thus probably has some of the most varied looks in the male cast (even if it's just a different colored vest) compared to some of his compatriots in the Fairy Tail guild.

With Mashima diving so deeply into all kinds of fan service, it does make one wonder what Mashima could do with a more fem Natsu design. Artist @taycosplayy (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has definitely provided a strong base should Mashima ever decide to run with the idea with a cosplay that captures Natsu's fiery essence in a new way! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @taycosplayy on May 18, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

Fairy Tail's manga and anime run might be over, but the series is still continuing on with an official sequel set after the events of the main series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. As teased by the final moments of the main series, this sequel sees Natsu and the others take on their toughest quest yet. Fans are holding hope that this sequel gets an anime adaptation some day, but while we wait, an anime for Mashima's newest series will be on the way soon!

Where does Natsu Dragneel rank among your favorite characters in Fairy Tail overall? What are some of your favorite Natsu moments in the series? Hoping to see Fairy Tail's official sequel get an anime adaptation someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!