Fairy Tail Creator Gives Fans a Peek at How Natsu x Lucy Will Turn Out

Fairy Tail closed its doors some time ago, but the series has no plans to gatekeep anyone from its future. These days, the series lives on with a sequel and a slew of spin-off manga. This all means creator Hiro Mashima stays busy, but he is not so busy as to ignore fans.

In fact, it seems the opposite is true. In the time since Fairy Tail has ended, Mashima has been more active on social media than ever, and he hit up followers not too long ago with a special gift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see down below, the artist posted a drawing he did of a fan-favorite couple. Both Lucy and Natsu can be seen standing together, and they are holding one another in an embrace.

With Natsu looking down at Lucy, it is pretty hard to deny the love in this photo. Mashima has never made it a secret that he supports the NaLu ship, and this goes to show why. As Lucy has yet to share her true feelings for Natsu in the series, Fairy Tail fans have to enjoy the would-be romance through sketches like this. And until the story catches up with the fandom, well – Mashima is here to supply his followers with artwork showing them what’s to come for Natsu x Lucy.

What do you think about this new NaLu sketch? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.