Edens Zero to Get Anime Adaptation

After plenty of speculation over Edens Zero, it seems the series has decided to gift fans with a big win. Earlier this weekend, the news went live that Hiro Mashima's latest series has an anime in the works. The big announcement came live after fans were teased about a big reveal, and it was Mashima himself who made the important call.

Over on Twitter, Mashima caught the attention of fans everywhere with a short and sweet reveal. The artist, who penned Fairy Tail and Rave Master, let fans know an anime is in the works for Edens Zero.

"A TV anime for Edens Zero has been approved! Be sure to check out the weekly magazine that will be published next week! More information will be announced soon, so please stay tuned," Mashima told fans.

Currently, there is no word on who will tackle this anime, but fans have their hopes. In the past, A-1 Pictures has overseen the shows inspired by Mashima's manga, but its outsourcing has long bothered fans. The fandom would not mind if Edens Zero got a studio upgrade, but those wishes might not come to pass. After all, the animation industry i9n Japan is overlooked all the time, and there is no telling how long the backlist is for some of anime's best production houses.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this new anime will pan out. More information is sure to come in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine which Kodansha Comics publishes. You can also read the publication's official synopsis of Edens Zero below:

"At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

How ready are you to see this anime adaptation of Edens Zero?

