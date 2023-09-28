Family Guy Experience Opens in Los Angeles

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to visit the world of Family Guy? Well, a special new experience in Los Angeles has launched with the hopes of granting that wish. Over in California, Family Guy the Experience is now open, and the event will give fans an inside look at the Fox comedy.

As you can see below, the Family Guy Experience has plenty of activities for visitors to do. There is a mini golf course with the appropriate name, Giggity Golf. The course will have fans putt around Peter and Lois' neighborhood and town. And if you happen to go off the green, well – just lay the blame on Brian.

"Family Guy Experience" has opened up in downtown LA.



Features a 9 hole mini golf course (Giggity Golf), a real life Drunken Clam with its own cocktail menu, the "Eat My Junk" food truck and Family Guy merch.



Runs through November 15th.https://t.co/8mXLpwhjgy pic.twitter.com/SaGKRiP6Ua — animatedplus (@animatedplus) September 27, 2023

As for the rest of the experience, the Family Guy event has built its own Drunken Clam that comes complete with a special menu. Loads of exclusive Family Guy merchandise will also be available for visitors, and if you need a tasty snack, the food truck Eat My Junk will be on site.

"GIGGITY GIGGITY, welcome to the Family Guy Experience! You'll enter into a real-life version of The Drunken Clam, fully equipped with a Family Guy-themed cocktail menu! Next, try your hand at the immersive 9-hole mini golf course, a one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor mini golfing experience fully dedicated to the Griffins. Work up an appetite? You'll have the opportunity to order from Peter's "Eat My Junk" food truck, equipped with a Family Guy-themed menu for bites," the event's official description reads.

"Have you ever dreamed of sitting in the Griffin's living room or walking down Spooner Street? Now is your chance! Diehard Family Guy fan? Test your knowledge of the show throughout this experience (and maybe unlock a mystery hole)!"

Currently, tickets for the event start at $27 USD, and the event is running through November. You can also pay for ticket add-ons if you are a super fan, so the night's itinerary is up to you. So for more information on tickets and scheduling, you can check out Family Guy the Experience here.

What do you think about this latest Family Guy update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!