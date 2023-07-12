Family Guy Season 22 Premiere Date Announced

Family Guy ended Season 21 of the animated sitcom's long run with Fox earlier this year, and now a premiere date has been set for its return with Family Guy Season 22 coming this Fall! Family Guy Season 21 was one of the best received in the series for the last few years as broke major ground in some surprising ways through experimenting with how far its jokes would go, and that has fans wondering about what could be coming next with the new season of the series previously announced to be in the works for quite some time.

Family Guy Season 22 was previously confirmed to be in the works as Fox renewed the animated sitcom for new seasons through 2025 (along with other Animation Domination hits The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers), and Fox has revealed that Family Guy will be returning with new episodes this Fall as Family Guy Season 22 (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter) will kick off on Sunday, October 1st at 9:30PM EST. This will be the same night The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers return with new episodes too, so it'll be a packed Sunday night.

(Photo: 20th Television)

How to Catch Up With Family Guy

Family Guy Season 21 was one of the best received seasons by fans in quite a while, and thus now is the perfect time to catch up with the new season to see what all the buzz was about before the next season kicks in this Fall. You can now find all 21 seasons of Family Guy now streaming with Hulu. They tease Family Guy as such, "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders." Thankfully, it seems like the new Family Guy season has not been impacted much by the WGA strike.

Family Guy and American Dad series creator Seth MacFarlane alongside American Dad's Brian Boyle and Matt Weitzman and Family Guy's Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin announced to 20th Television earlier this year that they would be halting their respective work on each series while the Writer's Guild of America is on strike. It's yet to be revealed how much impact the strike has had on the production, but it seems like there are enough episodes for now to schedule a new season premiere.

Are you excited to see Family Guy return with new episodes this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!