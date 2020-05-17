Fire Force Creator Teases Manga's Impending Finale

✖

Fire Force caught ablaze on television last year for fans around the world, but it seems its manga is preparing to douse itself with a finale. Recently, creator Atsushi Ohkubo hinted that his manga was getting close to its final stage. The news went live when the most recent volume of Fire Force hit shelves as Ohkubo included special commentary in the publication.

According to Anime News Network, Ohkubo told fans he is not only nearing the end of Fire Force but his career as a mangaka. "The story is also in its final stage, and for me, I plan for this to be my last manga, so please accompany me until the very end," the artist shared.

Of course, fans are freaking out about both bits of info. It is one thing to part ways with Fire Force and a whole other to bid Ohkubo a fair retirement. The artist has been in the game for some time now, but fans of his aren't ready to say goodbye. Between Soul Eater and Fire Force, many agree that Ohkubo has only gotten starter, but the artist deserves time to rest just like anyone else.

As for the anime, Fire Force is slated to live on as this summer is expected to welcome its "second chapter" barring any delays. The ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on production schedules across the globe, and anime is no different. Fire Force may need to hold off on releasing its second season as so many other shows have already. Titles like Re:Zero and Sword Art Online have been postponed due to the COVID-19 while annual series like One Piece are on hiatus. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Digimon Adventure, Pokemon Journeys, Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens, and others are part of the hiatus group as well.

