Fire Force Confirms Season 2 for 2020

Fire Force hit the scene in a burst of flames when it came to the Anime summer season. Following the adventures of Shinra, a devil-like boy who only wants to become a hero by fighting against fire, while simultaneously learning more about the incident that had destroyed his family’s home growing up. With the final hour long episode of the first season premiering this very day, the anime series took little time to announce that not only has a second season been confirmed, but it will be releasing far sooner than you might think in 2020.

Funimation shared the confirmation via their Official Twitter Account, along with a brand new teaser, which further promises to explore Shinra’s past as well as introduce a number of new characters both heroic and villainous for the Fire Force to attempt to traverse past!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season, which was created in part thanks to the same studio that brought JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to life in David Production, had some of the most energetic animation around, showing off the fast paced adventures of the Fire Force in a way that had audiences tuning in from week to week! Easily, Fire Force had one of the best new intros of anime released this year, with a catchy tune overlaid on top of some extremely fluid animation!

What do you think of Fire Force confirming its second season for next year? What was your favorite moment of the first season that debuted this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Fire Force!

You can currently catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”