Fire Force Season 2 Debuts First Teaser, Poster

Fire Force may have gotten off to a rough start when it debuted as part of the Summer 2019 lineup, and although it’s not as spoken about as many of the other action anime series, this fiery anime has gotten a ton of support. It turns out that the series has done so well, in fact, that Fire Force announced it was indeed returning for a second season next year. Premiering in Summer 2020, the second season will be kicking off right where the first season comes to an end as Shinra readies himself for a much more intense set of battles and enemies to come.

To celebrate, Fire Force shared the first teaser trailer and poster for the second season and you can check it out below. Teasing some of the new faces coming into the series with the new season, Fire Force fans have quite a bit to look forward to when the series makes its big return.

GET PUMPED! Fire Force is returning for a second season in 2020! 🔥 Read more: https://t.co/MfKyl2KmBf pic.twitter.com/7bKlieiZMJ — Fire Force (@FireForceAnime) December 27, 2019

Capping the first season off with a double release of episodes, thanks to a brief delay during its normal schedule, fans have been drawn more to the series’ displays of action and fluidly animated movements more so than the series’ story itself. But this has been a different case for the second half of the first season, which teases a much more enticing battle to come as we begin to learn more about the Evangelists and the world Shinra is steadily throwing himself into. So Season 2 is going to be even wilder!

You can currently watch the first season of the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW, and can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”