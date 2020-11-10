Fire Force Casts Fan to Play New Season 2 Character

✖

Fire Force has been working through its second season since the summer, and it seems things are moving along as planned with the anime. After all, this new season has earned praise from fans and critics for its fast-paced action. Fire Force is still adding talent to the season as it nears its finale, and it seems a lucky fan has joined the project after getting a casting offer.

Recently, Comic Natalie announced a new actor is joining Fire Force, and the anime is bringing Silkroad into the fold. The actor is known best as the leader of the digital comedy group Fischer's and he has never shied away from his love for Fire Force. The comedian has talked about the anime often, so it is fitting to welcome Silkroad to the series.

(Photo: David Production)

As for who the actor is playing, he has been tapped to play Anton. The character is a member of the Fire Force Company. Fans will meet the character very shortly, and fans are hoping Silkroad has fun with his awaited bit in the series.

If you want to catch up with Fire Force ahead of its season two finale, you can do so through sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll. You can check out the official synopsis of the anime below:

"Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

