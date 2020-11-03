Fire Force Teases Season 2's Next Arc with New Visual

✖

Fire Force's still heating up screens for its second season, and has released a new key visual teasing the next big arc to come. Fire Force is getting ready for what is most likely its final arc of the second season, the Operation Nether Investigation arc. Following some major reveals during the investigation into the Evangelists and their connections with the Holy Sol Temple, things are going to get even more into disarray in the next conflict as the Special Fire Force Company 8 start a new investigation into the Nether just as they tried in season one.

This time will be a bit different, however, as Company 8 will be teaming up with Company 2 this time around for a joint investigation and second dive into the Nether. Things get a little more complicated as well when Maki is forced to rejoin the military before any of this kicks off! You can check out the official visual for the Joint Investigation arc below:

The next and presumably final arc of the series will be full of fierce battles as this new key visual teases, and most importantly there will be some new key additions for the arc as well. One of them is actually seen in the visual, Takigi Oze, and he'll be brought to life by Yuki Ono (Josuke Higashikata in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable) when he makes his debut in the second season.

What do you think of this new visual for Fire Force? What have you thought of the second season so far? Curious to see what this final arc will bring to the season?