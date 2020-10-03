Watch: Fire Force Season 2 Debuts New Opening, Ending Themes

Fire Force's second season has officially kicked off the second half of new episodes, and thus it has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence to go along with this new cour. Now that Fire Force has set up its next big conflict as Shinra and the others search for more Adolla Bursts, the second cour of Season 2 is starting off with the Hajima Industries arc that introduces yet another one of these mysterious ability wielders. You can actually see some of teased in the visuals for the new opening theme too.

The new opening theme for Fire Force Season 2 is performed by KANA-BOON and is titled "Torch of Liberty." You can check it out in the video above, and as for the new ending theme, it's titled "Desire," and is performed by Pelican Fanclub. You can check it out in the video below as spotted by @RookieBalboa_ on Twitter.

Fire Force's second season will be diving into the Haijima Industries arc (and potentially a little more) for the second half of the season. First teased through a new promo full of the new allies and enemies making an appearance in the upcoming episodes, this arc (and the new opening and ending theme sequences) officially began with Episode 14 of the series.

The second season was one of the many draws of the Summer 2020 anime schedule, and it's bound to be one of the anchors of the Fall as well as this arc features some impressive battles and the kinds of game changing reveals that were already starting to peek through the latest few episodes of the season. Unlike the first season, there are going to be several major mysteries sprung up throughout this arc alone so it's going to be interesting to see the anime take it on!

